Two art openings at the DVAA

Two art openings are this Saturday, May 17, at the Delaware Valley Art Alliance, 37 Main Street.

Both Bobby Abate and Sherry Rossini have openings from 4 to 6 p.m.

Abate’s show in the alliancee Gallery is called “Big Bad” and Rossini’s in the Loft Gallery is “Sculpture in Bloom.” Both are up until Sunday, June 22.

Rossini’s artist talk will be immediately prior to the opening, at 3 p.m. A classically trained sculptor, Rossini’s works in marble create delicate interpretations of organic forms, evoking the soft rhythm of meditative breathing.

Coffee and conversation with Abate is set for Saturday, June 14 at 1 p.m. Interweaving Queer-coded obsessions from his own past with discoveries from his research in Queer history, Abate’s work connects wildly disparate imagery, evoking humor, sexuality, dysphoria, nostalgia, and rebellion.

The shows are free and open to the public Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointmente