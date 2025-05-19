Barbara Kuehner of Warwick, passed away on April 30, at home surrounded by her loving family: son Gerald Kuehner, daughters Christine Sorgenti and her husband Lou, Caroline Dunphy and her husband Michael, and grandchildren Rebecca Kuehner and Christian Dunphy. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Walter in 1999 and grandson Michael Joseph Dunphy less than one week ago.

Born in Durrwangen, Germany, on June 27, 1930, Barbara was the daughter of Kathrina Beck and Anton Schmitt.

Barbara was a member of the Warwick Senior Citizens group. She always enjoyed their bus trips. Another favorite pastime of hers was going to the casino with her family. She was an avid NY Rangers fan and she shared that love with her grandson Christian. Her family was everything to her.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barbara’s memory to the Knights of Columbus Council 4952, P.O. Box 325, Warwick, NY 10990, to allow them to continue their charitable work throughout the community.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com