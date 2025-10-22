Driver dies in car crash

A Bethel resident died Friday, Oct. 17 in Porter Township when the car he was driving hit a tree.

According to state police, the crash happened when Joseph Bylina, 65, drove a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado off the western side of Route 402 southbound and struck a tree head on.

Bylina, whom police say was driving under the influence of alcohol, was transported to Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

State police were assisted at the scene by Hemlock Fire and EMS, Lehman EMS, U.S. Rangers, Blooming Grove Fire and Automarx Towing.