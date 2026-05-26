DVE students interview PA state trooper

DVE-News/TV reporters traveled to Blooming Grove to interview Trooper Ian Hopkins of the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop R. The reporters learned that there are no typical days at the trooper barracks. Most days, in an eight-hour shift the troopers typically have two arrests, and here is a lot of paperwork to complete. There are 25-30 patrol troopers who work out of Blooming Grove. Trooper Hopkins told the reporters that his favorite tool to use is the police cruiser and his favorite Trooper station is Blooming Grove.

Hopkins said he loves to interact positively with the community. The hardest part of his job is seeing things no one should ever have to see in their lifetime. His favorite part is positively impacting someones life.

State troopers police criminal acts and enforce road laws like speeding and drunk driving.

Hopkins, who became a trooper seven years ago, said he wanted to become a police officer to help prevent bad things from happening to good people. He works with the fire department and EMS on a regular basis.

Students learn what it takes to become a state trooper

When asked the difference between a state trooper and a police officer, Hopkins told the reporters state troopers are a government agency, and they have access to more tools that police officers. Other than that, they are very similar.

Trooper Hopkins went to college to study criminal justice. He then attended the police academy in Hershey, Pa. The academy takes 24-28 weeks to complete. The training is very challenging. He recommends if anyone is interested in becoming a police officer or State Trooper that they keep their nose clean, get good grades and to stay fit. The next question was asked at what age is the right age to become a State Trooper? He answered as long as the person is at least 21 years of age, is mentally, morally and physically able, they are the right age.

In his entire career, Trooper Hopkins has arrested 150-180 people in seven years. He received 301 calls in 2025.

Hopkins answers questions about his experience in law enforcement

The biggest thing that changed since he joined the force was new technology and newer vehicles, Hopkins said. He told the reporters the fastest he ever drove was as fast and as safely as he had to in order to apprehend someone. When asked if they have something like Trooper of the Month, he told the reporters that yes, they have similar awards that highlight significant events in a month. They also have Trooper of the Year.

The reporters learned about Blooming Grove’s K9 officers. These dogs are actual officers and partners. The officer they are partnered with stay together all the time and live together. The K-9’s are typically retired at approximately eight years of age.

Some of the funniest questions were: Does he ever let anyone go if they cry? To which he responded no. Does he know the lyrics to Bad Boys by Inner Circle? He said, of course, doesn’t everyone? He was asked if it was true that police officers like donuts? He told them that yes, they love donuts. His favorite is chocolate glazed.