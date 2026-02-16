Fatal shooting suspect in custody

After an active investigation into a Feb. 15, 2026 fatal shooting, the City of Port Jervis Police Department announced that the suspect had been taken into custody.

David Rombousek, 26, was taken into custody without incident on Ball Street around 7:35 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of multiple reports of shots fired near 145–147 Hammond St. in the city’s fourth ward at 12:32 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found a 43-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was transported to Bon Secours Hospital by Port Jervis Ambulance for emergency treatment, but later died as a result of his injuries.

During the investigation, police urged anyone with information related to the shooting connect with police, local law enforcement or 911. They said the incident appeared to be isolated, but added that the suspect was considered armed and dangerous.