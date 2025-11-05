Man charged with assaulting infant

A Milford man faces charges of aggravated assault on a child under 6 years of age and endangering the welfare of a minor under 6 years of age through a course of conduct for allegedly biting and scratching an 8-week-old child last week.

It is alleged that Mitchell Wentz, 34, assaulted his child by biting the child’s cheek, scratching the child and shoving a pacifier in the child’s mouth while the child’s mother was outside walking the dog.

Upon being called to an apartment in Milford on Oct. 30, authorities said Chief County Detective Molly Carson responded with Pike County Children and Youth Services to observe photos of the child’s injuries as well as a video of the child’s injuries.

Wentz was then taken into custody.

“The rapid joint response in this case in all likelihood saved this infant’s life and definitely saved him from further abuse,” said Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin. “My office is fully committed to prosecuting child abusers.”

Wentz had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 4 on the charges, both of which are felonies.