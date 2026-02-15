Suspect sought following fatal shooting

The City of Port Jervis Police Department is actively investigating a Feb. 15, 2026 fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 12:32 a.m. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 145–147 Hammond St. in the city’s fourth ward.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 43-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body during a disturbance. He was transported to Bon Secours Hospital by Port Jervis Ambulance for emergency treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Port Jervis City Police, in partnership with the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, are actively seeking David Rombousek, 26, as a suspect. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous. The public is warned to not approach the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s wherabouts is asked to contact The Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101, local law enforcement, or call 911 immediately.