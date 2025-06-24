2 new exhibits, 3 artists

Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) will host the opening of two new exhibits: “In Deep Water” by Jane Ingram Allen & Jami Taback and “Violence And The Space Between: Prelude” by Douglas Shindler. The contrasting exhibitions explore different aspects of life and will be on view from June 28 – August 3.

“In Deep Water” is a collaborative art project focused on water and our current environmental crisis. Two artists - printmaker Jami Taback of Beach Lake, Pa. and papermaker Jane Ingram Allen of Northern California - have produced a large scale collaborative mixed-media art installation about our current climate change crisis with a focus on water, the most essential requirement for life.

Douglas Shindler’s work addresses themes of violence, street life, sport, and community. His images center the under-represented and the overlooked. His gestural impasto paintings with expressive and rich tones are narrative-driven and focus on figures, their actions, and their stories. They take inspiration from hip-hop lyrics, Black culture, and the vast array of different Black experiences within the diaspora.

Opening Receptions for both exhibitions will take place on Saturday, June 28 from 4-6 p.m. Coffee and Conversation with Jami Taback will precede the reception at 3 p.m.

DVAA is located at 37 Main St., Narrowsburg, N.Y. Walk-ins are welcome, and the galleries are ADA-accessible. Gallery & Shop hours are Thursdays – Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

For more information, log onto DelawareValleyArtsAlliance.org