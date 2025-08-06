‘A Night to Remember’ fundraising event

Journalist Frank Pizzoli, named a “Living Legend” as part of Harrisburg’s sesquicentennial celebrations, will be at 403 Broad St. from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2025 to discuss “Passionate Outliers: Gay Writers and Allies on their Work,” his acclaimed book.

The event - titled “A Night to Remember” - is a fundraiser for a merit-based scholarship for an aspiring local LGBTQ+ writer to attend the recently formed Milford Writing Institute (MWI).

Joined by the moderator, best-selling author and MWI founder Richard Morais, Pizzoli will shed light on the “Violet Quill” and why era-defining literary voices like the late Edmund White and Milford’s own former mayor, Sean Strub, emerged and shaped the Gay Liberation Movement.

Tickets for the event, in partnership with the TriVersity Pride Center on Harford Street, can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/R00Lt. The Writers Scholarship is open to all aspiring LGBTQ+ writers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Log onto https://shorturl.at/RGB5n for the application. The deadline is Aug. 15, 2025.