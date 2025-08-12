A step back in time

The National Park Service and the Zane Grey’s West Society invite the public to a 19th century baseball exhibition featuring the Flemington Club of Neshannock and the Elizabeth Resolutes.

The free game will be held on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at Veteran’s Memorial Park with the first pitch being hurled at 12:00 p.m. Take a glimpse into the past as these vintage baseball teams play according to the 1864 and 1870 rules in honor of Zane Grey.

Why a vintage baseball game in Lackawaxen?

Before author Zane Grey began his famed writing career, he attended the University of Pennsylvania on a baseball scholarship where he studied dentistry. Grey’s passion and talent for baseball would lead him to play for the Orange Athletic Club in New Jersey after graduating college. Even though Grey’s minor league baseball career was short, his time on the field and love for the game would lead him to write books such as “The Red Headed Outfielder,” “The Short Stop,” and “The Young Pitcher.”

Be sure to stop by and say hello to members of the Zane Grey’s West Society throughout the game to learn more about Zane Grey and to pick up a free Zane Grey baseball trading card.

Join the fun and pitch a ball at the catcher’s target or take part in photo opportunities with the vintage baseball teams and a costumed interpreter wearing a replica of Zane Grey’s University of Pennsylvania baseball uniform. Children and adults are encouraged to wear their favorite baseball or softball jerseys to show their team spirit. Baseball themed crafts will also be available for children courtesy of Lackawaxen Township from 12:00 p.m-2:00 p.m. Throughout the exhibition, show your support for the Wallenpaupack Area Little League at their concession stand where they will be serving popcorn, walking tacos, assorted candy, chips, cold drinks, and ice cream served in a souvenir helmet.

As seating is not available at the ball field, patrons are strongly encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Free parking will be located at the Veteran’s Memorial Park lot at 109 Scenic Drive, or just across the street at the Lackawaxen Fire Hall. Parking for individuals with disabilities will be designated at the Veteran’s Memorial Park lot.