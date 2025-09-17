Alexander Markov closes summer concert series

On Sept. 13, Kindred Spirits culminated its summer season of four outstanding outdoor concerts under the open air canopy at Grey Towers with a highly-spirited concert by Aleander Markov. Previous concerts this year were Duo Mantar, June 14 (classical guitar and mandolin), Terra String Quartet, July 12, and Marianne Solivan Quartet, Aug. 16.

Markov, an internationally celebrated violinist, is well-known for being both flexible and captivating. He is as comfortable playing in a classical concert hall as he is playing in a sports arena on his gold electric violin in front of thousands of people. He was accompanied in this Grey Towers concert by Heike Doerr on the piano. Doerr is herself a child prodigy from Germany has played with various European orchestras including the Stuttgart Viva Musica Orchestra and the Krakow Chamber Orchestra. She and Markov played seamlessly together.

One of the highlights of the evening was when Markov and Milford’s own internationally known cellist (and Kindred Spirits Artistic Director) Yosif Feigelson played a duet together (Federigo Fiorillo’s Duet for violin and cello in C, op.31). Members of the audience said that it was like watching silk cascade from the sky. Markov also played works from Bach, Schubert, Paganini, and one special piece written by Albert Markov, Alexander Markov’s father, a well-known virtuoso violinist. This was especially meaningful for Feigelson who had played with the elder Markov.

The concert ended with a standing ovation.

The next concert from Kindred Spirits will be their Special Fall Event on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. inside in the Great Room of Grey Towers. It is billed as a Mostly Beethoven concert. Violinist Mikhail Kopelman, violist Masumi Rosrad, and cellist Feigelson will play works by Ludwig van Beethoven, and by other classical composers.

Seating is very limited. Tickets are $45 if purchased in advance. For more information, log onto https://shorturl.at/Le8zV.