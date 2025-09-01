Alexander Markov to perform at Grey Towers

Kindred Spirits Arts Programs (KSAP) will present violinist Alexander Markov at Grey Towers National Historic Site on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Markov will perform favorite classical masterpieces by Bach, Tartini, Paganini, Sarasate, and others. Joining Markov with be pianist Heike Doerr and cellist Yosif Feigelson, Kindred Spirits Artistic Director and co-founder.

”It has been my great honor to know Alex and his illustrious family for more than three decades,” Feigelson said. “Growing up in the footsteps of his violin-virtuoso father, Albert, Alex has become one of the greatest and the most original musicians of our time. His last year’s visit to area schools was a tremendous success and a big shot of inspiration for the young. I am delighted he has found time to come again to Milford.”

The performance is the fourth and final presentation in this year’s Summer Concert Series held under the enclosed canopy at the Pool Pavilion. There will be a fifth concert Sunday Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. inside the Great Room at Grey Towers. This special concert will feature the trio of Mikhail Kopelman, Masumi Rostad, and Yosef Feigelson playing a program called “Mostly Beethoven.”

Tickets for the September concert are $25 while tickets for the October concert are $45. Tickets for both can be purchased in advance and in person at Broad & Pear Gifts, 216 Broad St. in Milford. (570) 776 3933. Seating is limited, especially for the October concert, so tickets should be purchased early.

For more information, log onto www.kindredspiritsart.org, email kindredspir@yahoo.com or call/text (570) 390-8699 with questions.