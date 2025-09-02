Alliance hosts online auction for Art Chairs

The Wayne County Arts Alliance (WCAA) will hold its 2025 Summer Outdoor Art Project auction from Sept. 10 through Sept. 24. Bid on any of the 33 Art Chairs to help support the WCAA and its ongoing projects.

All summer, the Art Chairs were seen all over the county. Each chair is unique and was designed and created by a local artist. Winning bidders will be contacted following the auction to coordinate pick-up of their Art Chair.

The Art Chair project was organized by WCAA artist member Nadine Kloss-Gannon. Local businesses and friends sponsored the Art Chairs in locations all over Wayne County from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Find the map and details about artists and sponsors at https://shorturl.at/OSHVa.

Log onto https://shorturl.at/oZ0sv for the online auction, which begins Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

WCAA is a not-for-profit organization governed by volunteer artists and persons interested in the beneficial effects of the arts. It is committed to developing a dynamic, art-friendly atmosphere in the community, one that enhances and enriches the lives of its citizens. For more information, log onto www.waynecountyartsalliance.org.