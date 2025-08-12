Author talks at Readers and Writers Festival

Who can’t benefit from practical insights into volatile financial markets or dive into the details surrounding the biggest Ponzi scheme in history? On Saturday, Sept. 13, the Milford Readers and Writers Festival will bring giants in the field of business and financial journalism to the stage at the Milford Theater.

First up is Matt Winkler, editor-in-chief emeritus and co-founder of Bloomberg News. Winkler, the author of “The Bloomberg Way” and co-author of “Bloomberg by Bloomberg,” will be in conversation with Phil Roosevelt, Editorial Director of Barron’s. They’ll discuss the unique backstory of how Bloomberg was built, the new business models needed to finance highest-quality reporting in the Digital Age, and how AI can help revive local journalism.

The afternoon brings acclaimed investigative journalist Richard Behar, author of “Madoff: The Final Word.” Financial conmen are his specialty, as revealed in his highly acclaimed 2024-published book. Behar will discuss the cat-and-mouse game of intellect he played with the imprisoned Bernie Madoff, besides sharing the practical investment lessons he picked up in a lifetime of exposing the underbelly of America’s financial system. Moderating the discussion will be Richard C. Morais, a novelist and financial journalist who was Forbes Magazine’s European Bureau Chief.

“The Man Behind Bloomberg” begins at 11:45 a.m. followed by “Scoundrels and Conmen” at 2:30 p.m. Tickets and full passes are available at https://givebutter.com/ErwWiM

For more details about the festival, log onto milfordreadersandwriters.com.

The Milford Readers & Writers Festival is a project of Pike Artworks, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organized by a group of community volunteers from the Upper Delaware River Valley region.