Big Eddy Film Festival: Year 14

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) is rolling out the red carpet to another weird and wonderful Big Eddy Film Festival. Now in it’s 14th year, Big Eddy Film Festival is a celebration of film, art and the rural imagination. It takes place over four days across multiple locations, and features everything from documentary to animation and everything in-between, BEFF is an Upstate cinephile’s dream.

All events take place a the Tusten Theatre at 210 Bridge St. in Narrowsburg, N.Y. unless otherwise noted. The schedule includes:

Kids Make Film - Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. at Tusten Theatre Shorts Program. Free entry for children under 18. Join us at the Tusten Theatre in celebrating the creations of Sullivan County’s newly minted young filmmakers. Includes films from Bethel Woods and Icehouse Arts Film Camp. Stick around after the shorts for a talkback.

Short Truths: Documentary Shorts - Saturday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. at Narrowsburg Union Shorts Program. An hour-long program of documentary shorts, followed by a filmmakers panel.

Drawing On Film Animation Workshop - Saturday, Sept. 27, 12 p.m. at Tusten Community Center (Under Tusten Theatre). A workshop for young people ages 6-16 and the creatively curious at-heart.

Jim’s Story (2024) - Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. at Tusten Theatre. Narrative Feature. A family living in the Jura mountains is torn apart following the return of the son’s biological father.

Folktales (2025) - Saturday, Sept. 27, 2 p.m. at Narrowsburg Union. Documentary Feature. Three teenagers leave the comforts of home to enroll in a traditional “folk high school” in the wilds of northernmost Norway.

Next Gen Shorts: Student Short Films - Saturday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m. at Narrowsburg Union Shorts Program A program of student short films, followed by a filmmakers panel.

Rural Shorts - Saturday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m. at Tusten Theatre Shorts Program. The beloved celebration of rural imagination.

Bird In Hand (2025) + Last Hope (short) - Saturday, Sept. 27, 7.30 p.m. at Tusten Theatre. Narrative Feature + Short. A biracial bride-to-be seeking a connection with her charismatic hippie mother uses her wedding plans to manipulate everyone in her orbit.

Big Eddy 2025 Festival Party - Saturday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m. at The Parlor, 90 Main St, Narrowsburg. Free entry. Dance the night away with your fellow festival attendees and filmmakers. Music by DJ4ThePeople.

A full listing of shorts programming will soon added to the website. Find it at www.bigeddyfilmfest.com.