Carter Calvert exceeds expectations

When it was announced that Carter Calvert was doing a Patsy Cline tribute show at the Milford Theater (on May 31), many people expected to see her dressed as Patsy Cline complete with the short dark hair and a cowgirl outfit or flouncy dress reminiscent of honky-tonks in the 50s.

Others were bemused by the androgynous first name of “Carter.” So, when Carter Calvert came on stage wearing a slinky, silver sequined dress with flamingo-pink Ferragamo-style pumps, the audience went wild.

Beth O’Neil, artistic director of the Milford Theater, said, “To have a talent like this–someone who’s been on Broadway many times in her career, grace the stage of the Milford Theater tonight was an absolute dream. I think she delivered everything the audience expected, and more.” Many in the audience agreed. Gene Focarelli said, “She was very Broadway—I didn’t expect that. Her voice was outstanding, and she did a wonderful Patsy Cline.” Joe Papaleo exclaimed, “She knocked it out of the park. You closed your eyes, and you thought you were hearing Patsy Cline.”

Patsy Cline’s vocal style was known for its emotive phrasing, a breathy quality in some parts and a tendency to sing with to “tear-stained” effect, especially in her ballads. Calvert has been praised for capturing Cline’s vocal stylings, including the pitch, tone, and expressive phrasings.

When Calvert sang “The Tennessee Waltz” and “You belong to me,” her nuanced rendition brought tears to some in the audience. But she could also belt out some songs with great energy. The Jazz Times said, “Her voice truly is a siren and she a has a range like no other.”

Calvert really connected with the audience and was very relaxed with the band. They were extremely professional and were having fun together. Roger Cohen, the musical director, is Calvert’s husband who plays the drums and guitar. Jim Donica, played bass and Eugene Gwozdz played piano. They all did impressive solos. At one point, Calvert did a duet with Cohen and the chemistry between them was obvious. In addition to singing the well-known Cline favorites, like “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Crazy,” she also sang “Stupid Cupid,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart, and “Back in Baby’s Arms.” Calvert told anecdotes about some of the songs to the delight of her audience. Calvert’s daughter Emma was in the audience and said, “I love going to my mom’s shows. I’m so proud of her. It’s great to see her and how she’s evolved.”

The show ended with a standing ovation. And Beth O’Neil said, “Look out! She’s coming back soon.”