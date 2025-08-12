Figurative painting is alive and well in the hands of artists Kate Horan and Laura Lippay. Enjoy their remarkable work in a Celebration of Figurative Art at the ARTery Gallery through Sept. 8.

Horan began her studies in Fine Art at the Maryland Institute of Art and continued at the School of Visual Art and the Art Students League. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English/Art History from Trinity College, Washington, D.C. and did graduate studies in Fine Art at SUNY in Buffalo, N.Y.

She can be labeled a semi-abstract expressionist. Her style is loose, both in her use of painted line and application of her medium. She invents and distorts - constructing her figures using knowledge from years of drawing experience. Never a realist, she feels knowing the basics has given her freedom to use them or discard them with conviction and takes care with her titles and they may suggest a narrative at play. Her work can be political, or psychological, or social commentary, or just fun. She describes her process as creating a puzzle to be figured out. She scans for ideas and pays attention to even a random thought and asks: “Can I make something of this?”

Lippay worked in technology for 25 years (18 of which were in Silicon Valley, Calif.) before making the decision to become a full-time artist in 2024. Lippay’s art education includes studies in advertising design, graphic design, and select courses from the Tyler School of Art and Architecture in Philadelphia, Pa.

Her paintings are designed to bring out the inner sparkles of light in velvety souls, inspire introspection and contemplation, and even evoke feelings of playfulness, romanticism and fortitude. Her creative side is fueled by spending time in cities, deserts, mountain towns and small towns around the world, being inspired by rebellious and magnificent people, seeking adventures at every chance, and constantly exploring the edges. She works primarily with oil, acrylic and occasionally watercolor and ink, always exploring a variety of techniques.

Both artist’s work can be found in collections nationwide.

The ARTery Gallery, located at 210 Broad St. in Milford, is a cooperatively owned and operated fine art gallery located in the historic Forest Hall building. It features an ever-changing variety of fine art and crafts and is open Thursday through Monday from 10-6 p.m. For more information, call (570) 409-1234 or log onto arterygallerymilford.com.