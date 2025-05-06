Cinco de Mayo–A family affair at La Posada

Milford–This is the third year of the Cinco de Mayo celebration at La Posada and Steven Rosado, Director of Business Development at the Milford Hospitality Group, wanted to make it more of a family affair.

There was face painting and pinata smashing and the kids were having a ball with a new pinata every half hour. The music, provided by Grupo Warachando, brought it all together.

Actually, the holiday is a celebration of Mexico’s victory over the second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 led by General Ignacio Zaragoza. In the United States, it is primarily a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage. Interestingly enough, three years ago not that many locals were familiar with Mexican culture and food, particularly with the Yucatan customs which the restaurant represents. The Rosado family and the restaurant have since become a familiar staple of Pike County which the people have embraced.

Chef Miguel Gonzalez made various delicious street tacos at the outdoor grill; Al Pastor, (thinly sliced pork with pineapple), Cochinita (a Yucatan dish of pork with a spicey marinade), and Carne Asada (tender beef from skirt steak or flank steak with orange seasoning). There was also beer on tap and various sodas from their outside bar. The special deserts were Yucatan fruit or churro sundaes.

People were relaxed and enjoying themselves. Gabriella Doolittle came all the way from Monticello with her family for the second year. She remarked that they will be coming back soon for Mother’s Day, “They have a fabulous Mother’s Day brunch with especially great margaritas.”

A new look inside the restaurant

Rosado decided to open up the dining area of the restaurant. “It needed to feel like it’s all one restaurant, instead of the restaurant and then the cantina (bar area),” he said. Round archways where the walls to the dining area used to be make a significant difference to the now open ambiance. They made updates to the hotel, as well, in anticipation of growth.