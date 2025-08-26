‘Community Curators’ exhibit

East Stroudsburg University’s Madelon Powers Gallery will present Community Curators from Wednesday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Oct. 10. The exhibit will feature artists who also curate shows at various venues throughout the Pocono Mountains.

Hours for the gallery, which is located in the university’s Fine and Performing Arts Building, Normal and Marguerite streets, are Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A reception for the artists will be held on Sept. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the gallery. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

Founded in 1836, Monroe County has grown into a home for nearly 170,000 residents. Renowned for the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains, for its celebrated resorts, winding trails, pristine waterways, and snowy slopes, the region also harbors a more subtle yet powerful treasure: a thriving community of artists. These artists not only enrich the cultural fabric of the Poconos through their own creative practices, but also through their commitment to uplifting one another by curating and sharing the work of fellow artists.

This exhibition honors those devoted individuals who balance their own studio practices with the vision and generosity required to curate and direct exhibitions for others. Their work ensures that creativity flourishes as a collective experience fostering connections, cultivating dialogue, and strengthening the cultural heartbeat of Monroe County. By celebrating the artists who elevate the voices of fellow creators, this exhibition highlights the profound role of generosity, collaboration, and community in sustaining the arts in the area.

The exhibition features the work of Sara Bauer, Tricia Lowry Lippert, Courtney Natt, Andrea Rimberg, Will Rothfuss, Jody Singer, Jack and Jill Swersie, and Teagan Turrell. In addition, guest curator Joni Oye and Madelon Powers Gallery Director and Chair of Art + Media + Design, Darlene Farris-LaBar, will also present their own artworks, underscoring that they, too, are practicing artists as well as curators for other artists in the creative community.

For more information on the exhibit or reception, contact the Fine and Performing Arts Building at (570) 422-3694 or email kdevine5@esu.edu.