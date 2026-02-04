Concert promoter, manager to appear on local podcast

Jim Della Croce, legendary music manager, publicist and concert promoter from Luzerne County and the Poconos, will appear on HarmonyTALK Podcast and WVIA Radio this week.

Titled “The Man Behind the Music,” the episode premiered on Wednesday, Feb. 4, on all major streaming platforms and HarmonyTalkPodcast.com, and will air Sunday, Feb. 8, at 4:30 p.m. on WVIA Radio.

Raised in Luzerne County, Della Croce turned a deep love of music into an extraordinary career that took him to the top of the Capitol Records tower in Downtown Hollywood to the heart of Nashville’s Music Row, all without ever playing a chord on stage.

Hosted by Todd Stephens, the episode explores Della Croce’s journey from devoted music fan and aspiring drummer to one of the industry’s most trusted advocates, representing and promoting some of the most iconic names in rock, folk and country music over the past 40 years. Jennings, among many others.

“Jim Della Croce is the quintessential HarmonyTALK guest - a dreamer who became a masterful doer,” host Todd Stephens said. “His story proves you don’t have to be on stage to shape the music world. Jim built an extraordinary career rooted in passion, integrity and an unwavering commitment to his artists and their fans.”