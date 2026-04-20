Dave Matsinko – Minstrel of the Mountains

April 18 was a beautiful sunny day– perfect for enjoying an afternoon concert of traditional folk and American heritage music. And that’s exactly what folks got at the last of a series of four Lunch and Learn concerts presented by Grey Tower’s Heritage Association (GTHA). Dave Matsinko, a multi-talented instrumentalist, singer, historian, and educator, entertained the audience with talk about how folk music and stories in small towns throughout Pennsylvania shaped everyday life.

“Even in the winter months, Grey Towers doesn’t slow down.”

The concert was held in Good Sheperd Episcopal Church because Grey Towers is closed during this season. “Even in the winter months, Grey Towers doesn’t slow down. The GTHA is still trying to bring people together through programs that connect history, conservation, and community,” GTHA board president Jeff McQuaid proudly pointed out.

The mood in the church was one of joy. People were smiling, tapping their toes and using their fingers to keep the rhythm. There was an intimacy in the audience of a community of folk music lovers even though there were about 70 people in the chapel. Linda Pinto and Amy Jones (GTHA board treasurer and vice president respectively) were at the entrance to the church and gave people a warm welcome. Don Allen was helping with the lunch and was minding the gift table. The concert was sponsored by Tim Dalton of Edward Jones Financial Advisors in Branchville.



Bob Gemmel, one of the audience members said he was “delighted with the music, the history, the food and with everyone getting along in this community.”

A true Pennsylvania boy

Dave Matsinko grew up in Nesquehoning, Pa., near Jim Thorpe. He is a true Pennsylvania boy and knows every part of the state. He was a special education teacher for about 30 years and for the last fourteen years he has been playing all over the state. He started playing the trumpet at the age of 17 and then branched out to guitars, banjos and dulcimers.

He loves acoustic music and says, “Give me a front porch and I’ll play anywhere.” Matsinko has played about 70 gigs this year so far at various venues like historical society reenactments, senior living facilities and canal festivals. About half of these concerts are historical music and stories and the other half are the patriotic marching band songs for the 250 celebration this year.

Matsinko painted a picture of a burgeoning Pennsylvania with music from the 1800s. He painted a picture of a Pennsylvania with coal, dances, biscuits and gravy and cornbread. He painted a picture where songs spread from canal towns and river ports to infuse the rest of the culture.

“The regular banjo was the soundtrack of the working class, “Matsinko pointed out.

Matsinko’s career as a teacher shaped his presentation. He mentioned George Korson, a well-known folksinger and journalist in the 1930s. And he played a few songs of Stephen Foster such as “Oh Susannah”, and “Angelina Baker.” Though many in the audience may not have known of Jean Ritchie, considered the queen of the Dulcimer, and her song Pretty Better Martin, Matsinko was there to point them out. The audience brightened up as they sang and clapped to “Oh, Susannah.”

“It brought me back to my childhood when he sang that because we used to sing that in my music class,” Norma Bernstock said wistfully.

A musician and a teacher

Matsinko brought six instruments with him and played five; the guitar, the banjo, the gourd banjo (the base is shaped like a gourd), and two Appalachian Mountain Dulcimers. While he brought the mandolin, there wasn’t enough time to play it.

One of the highlights of the concert is when Matsinko brought these instruments into the audience and explained their different uses, tones, etc. Ever the consummate teacher, he really connected with the audience as he demonstrated, explained, and showed off these instruments.

The afternoon was very successful and GHTA once again was happily able to educate, entertain, and reach out to the community.