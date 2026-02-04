Dinner and a Creature Feature continues on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at the Columns Museum with “Night of the Lepus,” the 1972 cult classic.

Based on Russel Brandon’s science fiction novel “The Year of the Angry Rabbits,” the movie was widely panned by critics for its silly premise (an abandoned gold mine filled with giant carnivorous rabbits), poor direction, stilted acting and bad special effects. The film’s biggest failure is considered to be the inability to make the rabbits seem scary. “Night of the Lepus” has since gained cult status for its laughably poor quality. Starring Stuart Whitman, Janet Leigh and Rory Calhoun, we are all hopped up to bring you this classic.

Tickets are $40 ($35 for members) which includes dinner, dessert, coffee, libation and the movie. The laughs are free. This event starts at 5 p.m. and will be held in The Foundation Room of the Columns Museum, 608 Broad St. in Milford.

Reservations are a must. Call 570-296-8126 or email pikemuse@ptd.net.