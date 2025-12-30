Dinner and a creature feature

Head over to the Foundation Room of the Columns Museum on Wednesday Jan. 14 for dinner and a movie, featuring a screening of “The Giant Gila Monster” at 5 p.m.

A gigantic, mutated Gila monster begins stalking a rural Texas community, proving the notion that everything is, indeed, bigger in Texas. Young couple Pat and Liz are attacked by the creature while parked in their vehicle, sending the car crashing into the ravine below.

The local sheriff launches a search for the missing couple, assisted by their friends, including Chase Winstead, a young mechanic and hot rod racer. He locates the crashed car in the ravine; the inside smeared with blood and the couple nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, the creature continues its attacks, eating livestock and crashing an oil tanker before eventually destroying a bridge and causing a major train accident. It’s only after this do the authorities realize that they are dealing with a giant venomous lizard. Certainly, a plot we can all relate to.

Tickets are $40 and include dinner, the movie, dessert, and coffee. The laughs are free. Reservations, please. Call 570-296-8126 to make them.

The Columns Museum is located at 608 Broad St. in Milford.