Eagle watch bus trips

Join an Environmental Educator on Friday, Jan. 23 or Friday, Feb. 6 for a field trip to the upper Delaware River in search of our national symbol, the bald eagle. Once a rare sight, many wintering and resident eagles now inhabit this region and the probability for sightings is high.

Meet at the Environmental Educator Center, located at 8050 Running Valley Road in Stroudsburg at 8:30 a.m. and return 4:00 p.m. The cost: $35 per person and includes bus transportation. Participants should pack a lunch and binoculars and dress for the weather. Stops will be made for coffee and snacks.

Pre-registration and payment required one week in advance. Seating is limited. Refunds will be given only if notification is made at least one week in advance.

To register or for more information, call the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center at 570-629-3061, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and some Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. For more information on other programs log onto www.mcconservation.org.

To get to Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center from Stroudsburg (or Exit 302 from I-80 West or 302B from I-80 East), go North on Route 611, travel half mile to the second traffic light in Bartonsville, and turn left onto Rimrock Drive. Follow Rimrock Drive for 0.4 mile, bear right onto North Easton-Belmont Pike, go .2 mile, then bear right onto Running Valley Road. The Center is .7 mile on left.