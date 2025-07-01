Farm tour and lunch workshop

Farm Arts Collective continues its ongoing 2025 workshop series on farming, food, and ecology with an in-depth tour of the 25 acre Willow Wisp Organic Farm, 38 Hickory Lane, on July 6 at 12 p.m.

Join Greg Swartz and Tannis Kowalchuk, owners of Willow Wisp Organic Farm, as they share 17 years of farming experience. They were named “Farmers of the Year” by Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York in 2023.

The walking tour will cover soil management practices, methods of irrigation specific to the farm, vegetable and herb production, cut-flower production, methods of post-production handling, greenhouse versus field production, and much more. The workshop will be held rain or shine.

This tour and workshop are designed for people interested in working their land, serious gardeners, as well as those with a general interest in organic farming practice. It will be followed by a farm-fresh lunch where Swartz and Kowalchuk will answer questions and have a conversation with participants.

The event is a pay-what-you-can event at the door. Reserve your place at the tour and lunch table at www.farmartscollective.org.

For more information, email Tannis@farmartscollective.org.