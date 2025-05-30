Gallery talk scheduled

Multimedia artist Jeff George will present a gallery talk at the Wayne County Arts Alliance gallery in Honesdale on Saturday. June 14, at 5 p.m.

The talk will be followed by a closing reception for the artist from 6 to 8 p.m. Both events are open to the public and free of charge.

The exhibition, entitled “Dent,” opened on May 8 and includes paintings, prints and sculpture illuminating George’s wide-ranging vision. “Most of my paintings and sculptures are whimsical and humorous, taking common or familiar items and arranging them into new works that challenge most conventional thinking and ideas. I like creating works that people aren’t expecting to see in a gallery setting. Something that makes them stop, think for a minute, then maybe crack a little smile.”

A Honesdale resident, Jeff has designed and painted a variety of large- scale, site-specific murals in Northeast Pennsylvania. Jeff George Design and Salvage, George’s design company, connects the Wayne County business community with the local arts community, and beyond. “Dent” brings Jeff George’s quirky vision into the WCAA Gallery in a celebration of flora, fauna, letter forms, and graphic storytelling.

The gallery, on Main Street, is open Thursdays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.