Hanna Q Dance Company gets the ball rolling

The historical ball, that is.

LjungQvist Brinson is planning something totally unique, totally immersive, exciting, and entertaining. It will be both a performance by the Hanna Q dance company and a participatory historical ball where guests will interact with the dancers. The historic period it will re-create is the Regency period in British History (think Bridgerton).

The Regency Era is usually understood as the years between 1795 and 1837, but more specifically from 1811-1820 when King George descended into mental illness and his son, Prince George was appointed Prince George was appointed Prince Regent by the Regency Act of 1811 to take over all royal duties.

Cultural life exploded during this era and Jane Austen, Lord Byron, and Sir Walter Scott emerged in the world of literature. Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Liszt were prominent musicians, and fashion art, and dance became common activities among the upper class. Balls were common and often included sumptuous meals.

An historical ball, called “Le Spectaculaire” will be held on Friday, March 20 at St. Patrick’s Event Hall at 7 p.m. in Milford. There will be a four course dinner, then the dance performance, and then the ball aspect where the guests join in with the dancers. Everything will be historically accurate, including the menu and many of the drinks of the era. Guests are urged to come in costume or clothing of the era. They will, of course be dancing to music of the era.

But what if you can’t dance? What if you don’t have a dance partner?

Brinson has thought of that as well. For two sessions in February, she will be giving free workshops where she will teach the structured steps of the dance. These will be on Friday, Feb. 20 from 7-9 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 1-3 p.m. at the Jen Murphy Studio, 113 West Harford St., Milford. Come and celebrate the Vernal Equinox in style. There will be wine and nibbles.

Sign up for the free workshops by emailing hannaqdancecompany@yahoo.com.

Purchase tickets by March 12 for $125 at hannaqdancecompany.com. Ticket prices include historic cocktails, four course sit down dinner and wine, the dance performance, and the dance at the ball.