‘Harmony in the Woods’ season begins July 4th weekend

The forest will come alive with music, connection, and community in just a few weeks as “Harmony In The Woods” launches its fifth summer season of live outdoor performances.

Over July 4th weekend and running through the end of August, this year’s lineup features an inspired mix of jazz, folk, classical, blues, Broadway, global rhythms, and more. Set in a natural amphitheater among the trees, the event offers a concert experience like no other —where audiences gather under the canopy of the forest to enjoy world-class artistry in an atmosphere that feels both intimate and awe-inspiring.

“This season, we’re inviting our audiences to go into the forest to lose their minds and find their soul and sound,” creative director Jill Carletti said. “We want people to discover something new, connect more deeply, and enjoy the beautiful surprise of what happens when music meets nature.”

New this year are hammocks in the hillside (called Harmony Swings), which offer an elevated and playful way to enjoy the show from a literal new perspective. Whether lounging among the trees or swaying gently to the music, guests can now soak in the forest magic in comfort and style.

In cases of severe weather, performances are relocated to Harmony on the River, located at the Dime Bank Indian Orchard campus at the intersection of Rt 6 and Rt 652. Ticket holders are notified via email four to six hours before the show and weather announcements are made simultaneously on Harmony In The Woods social media pages.

Find general admission, child and VIP tickets at www.harmonyinthewoods.org. Seating is limited, and advance booking is recommended. Concerts typically take place at 19 Imagination Way, Hawley, Pa. and audiences are invited to bring their own picnics and beverages. Comfortable lawn chairs are provided for all ticket buyers. For additional questions or help, call (570) 503-6685.

Harmony in the Woods is a project of The Foundation for Harmony Presents, a charitable 501c3 organization, that believes in cultivating individual and communal growth through offering excellent performing and cultural arts programming for all ages, interests, and perspectives. Every effort is made to ensure its programming is in line with and thoughtfully crafted around the foundation’s core values of environmental stewardship, arts accessibility, and educational enrichment.