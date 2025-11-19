Hindenburg history presentation

The Pike County Historical Society and Museum will offer a unique program which will tell of the history of the fatal flight of the German Airship Hindenburg while serving up some savory samples of the menu and libations offered aboard the airship. The presentation will be hosted by Museum Director Lori Strelecki.

The Hindenburg was the first airline ever to provide regularly scheduled service between Europe and North America and with its many technological achievements it was the fastest and most comfortable way to travel in its day. There were 60 crew members and 40 passengers aboard for the three-day voyage. The furniture was crafted out of lightweight tubular aluminum to curtail the weight on board and to allow for the 440 lbs. of meat, 800 eggs and 40 gallons of milk and a bunch of booze, plus specialty china, silverware and glassware. Not to worry about the weight of linens, each passenger was given their own napkin and a carrying pouch to keep it in for use during the entire trip.

The Hindenburg caught fire and crashed to the ground just before it landed in Lakehurst, N.J. on May 6, 1937. Was it sabotage? Weather conditions? The fact that the ship was filled with flammable gas?

Find out this and much more on Sunday Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. in the Foundation Room. Tickets are $65 and include the program and authentic lunch and libation. Call (570) 296-8126 for reservation information.