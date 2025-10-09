Historical Society events for October

The Pike County Historical Society has two special events on tap this month.

On Wednesday Oct. 22, a special spooky Halloween edition of the popular Dinner and a Movie series will begin at 5 p.m. in the Foundation Room. Stop in for a hearty bowl of chili and delightful vegetable burritos, chips and salsa, then sit back for a spooky treat: the screening of the cult classic horror film “House on Haunted Hill” starring Vincent Price, who plays an eccentric millionaire, Frederick Loren in this 1959 classic. Loren and his wife, Annabelle, have invited five people to the house for a “haunted house” party. Whoever stays in the house for one night will earn $10,000. As the night progresses, the guests are trapped with an assortment of terrors. The film is noted for being chock-full of advertising gimmicks and mixing horror with humor, making for a scary, fun Call (570) 296-8126 to make a reservation.

Friday Oct. 24 is the date for the annual Smoky Joe Wood Birthday Bash at 5 p.m. in the Foundation Room and includes classic footage of the early days of baseball, including Joe’s magical season - 1912 - when he finished with 34 wins and only five losses. He threw 10 shutouts in 16 consecutive victories and ended the season with an amazing 1.91 E.R.A. He also happened to win three World Series games against the New York Giants to top it all off. The party starts at 6 p.m. with hot dogs, beer, and popcorn and a rousing “baseball darts” competition with a trophy for the winner. Of course there will be a birthday cake. Don’t miss this yearly celebration in honor of Shohola’s pitching legend. and wear a favorite team jersey. Suggested donation: $10.

The Pike County Historical Society is located at 608 Broad St. in Milford. Call (570) 296-8126 for information.