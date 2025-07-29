Italian Festival returns

The Bella Notte Italiana/Italian Festival will return for its fifth year on Saturday Aug. 9 at Orange Square Park, 1 North Broome St. in Port Jervis, N.Y. Sponsored by Port Jervis Tourism, the event will run from noon to 9 p.m. with free admission and parking.

The park will be completely transformed into “Little Italy” for the festivities. Experience the rich culture of Italy and dance the traditional “Tarantella” performed by Anna’s Italian Folk Dancers. Don’t miss the Meatball Eating Contest to see who will be crowned the new queen or king and feast of delicious Italian cuisine from local Mount Carmel Society’s famous sausage and pepper heroes to freshly baked specialty desserts.

Headline entertainment will include Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, a Golden Buzzer winner of “America’s Got Talent.” Also returning for 2025, Christian Guardino, a semi-finalist on “American Idol” Season 12 and also a Golden Buzzer winner of “America’s Got Talent.” New to the Bella Notte Italiana will be “The Graceful Tenor” Vittorio Di Carlo.

With handcrafters, jewelry, local wineries, breweries, cocktails and 2025 “Queen of the Feast” Maria Mann, there will be a little something for everyone. Don’t forget to bring a chair.

For a performance schedule and more information, check out the Italian Festival page on Facebook.

