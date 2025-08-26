Farm Arts Collective, based on Willow Wisp Organic Farm, will host the 2025 inaugural Jazz on the Farm on Sunday, Aug. 31 in the new Agri-Cultural Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m.

Jazz on the Farm is an addition to the collective’s programming that centers around community engagement in farming, art, food, and ecology. The event features world-class jazz artists such as guitarist and composer Will Sellenraad, double bassist Ben Street, pianist/songwriter Kevin Hays, and drummer Tyler Dempsey. The musical offering is a chance for the community to see exceptional musical talents in a beautiful farm setting.

As per Farm Arts Collective’s mission to nourish mind, body, and heart, a light, farm fresh meal will be served along with refreshments from Upward Brewery in Livingston Manor, N.Y.

Farm Arts Collective is located at 38 Hickory Lane in Damascus. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.farmartscollective.org.