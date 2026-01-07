Local podcast series begins new season

HarmonyTALK, the locally produced podcast dedicated to inspiring dreamers, doers, and everyday changemakers, announces will return of its fifth and latest season on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Rooted in uplifting storytelling, the critically acclaimed series and its first three episodes will feature an NFL legend, a Broadway and television star-turned-talent producer, and a certified beauty queen with brilliance and brains.

Upcoming guests and their stories include:

Marc Spindler: Tackling Life After the Game Ends - Northeastern Pa. native Marc Spindler lived in the trenches of the NFL, a powerhouse defensive tackle known for his raw aggression and a relentless ‘mean streak.’ He achieved a dream that only a tiny percentage of athletes ever reach. But when the whistle blew for the final time, every warrior faces the same question: “Who are you when your fight is over?” Greg Frigoletto talks with Spindler about his incredible story - a story about the universal struggle to redefine self-worth, the journey to a post NFL identity, and the enduring power of family. One of the most powerful takeaways from Spindler’s current chapter is the life philosophy he developed and instilled in his children about staying “Healthy, Hungry, and Humble.” It premieres Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Gabrielle Ruiz: From Border Roots to Broadway Brilliance - Ruiz’s childhood in the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas was defined by a strong connection to her Mexican-American heritage and early immersion in performing arts through public education. Her talents took her to New York City and the ‘real life’ of a performer - pursuing, failing, trying again. That resilience landed her a role in Broadway’s “In the Heights,” and eventually to a breakthrough moment when Lin-Manuel Miranda, himself, recommended her for the TV series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” The mother of two who now calls Lackawanna County home will share why it’s important to never abandon your dream, no matter how many times you’re told “no.” Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Jackie Means: This Queen Codes - Whether serving as Miss Black USA Talented Teen 2021, Miss Philadelphia 2023, or in her most recent role as Miss Caribbean 2025, Jackie Means has always championed the same cause: inspiring underprivileged girls to pursue interests in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The founder of the Girls Empowerment STEM Initiative at the ripe old age of 12, Means will tell the uplifting story behind her personal mantra: “Lift as you climb.” Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 28.

New episodes of HarmonyTALK are available for download every Wednesday at HarmonyTalkPodcast.com and on popular streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Castbox.fm and Podchaser.

In the Northeast Pa. region, HarmonyTALK is also available every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. via WVIA 89.9 FM radio, the area’s NPR affiliate.

Created by Hawley’s Henry Skier - the steward of a legacy, third-generation family insurance company established in 1920 - HarmonyTALK brings together voices from entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, educators and visionaries who turned challenges into triumphs. Skier, who also founded The Foundation for Harmony Presents and includes the outdoor concert venue Harmony in the Woods, launched the podcast to help listeners believe in what’s possible - even when the path forward feels uncertain.

“This podcast has always been about lifting people up,” Skier said. “Every guest reminds us that determination, grit and heart can spark extraordinary change. HarmonyTALK exists to share those sparks and help them catch fire in the lives of our listeners.”

Local HarmonyTALK hosts who bring a powerful mix of perspective, experience and purpose to each episode include:

Lisa Champeau: An award‑winning storyteller, journalist and communications leader who brings warmth, empathy and depth to every interview. With over 25 years of journalism experience, Champeau’s impressive resume includes working as a TV newscaster in New York City, Baltimore, Scranton and Binghamton.

Todd Stephens: A graduate of Temple University’s Klein School of Media and Communication with a degree in broadcast journalism, Stephens is a sought-after speaker at the national level for creating accessibility solutions for people with limited mobility and running successful, multi-generational family businesses. He is known for his inviting style, curiosity and ability to connect with guests from all walks of life.

Greg Frigoletto: A lifelong educational leader, athlete/coach, and conversationalist who highlights personal growth, leadership and real‑world wisdom in his interviews, Frigoletto’s inspiring interviews encourage listeners to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world.

