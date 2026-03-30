Mark Ferguson–Local KJ, DJ– rocks on

Mark Ferguson is quitting his job as a real estate appraiser and fully embracing his musical career as a KJ, (Karaoke Jockey) DJ,(Disc Jockey) and the lead singer in the classic rock band, Roxon. Coincidentally, Roxon is playing at Back Road Brewing Company on Saturday, April 4 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. where Ferguson will be celebrating both his retirement and his birthday which is actually the next day). Ferguson has a large local following where he conducts Karaoke on the last Thursday of each month from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing, and he hopes many of his followers will come out this Saturday to help him celebrate both events.



Ferguson uses the stage name “DJ Mark Fergy” which he says is easier to deal with than “Ferguson.” He also is a DJ and does private parties and community events where he features metal and rock , as well as dance music. “We adapt to whatever the customer wants,” he says. “Often it’s a combo of DJ and Karaoke.”

Karaoke at Back Road Brewing Company

Ferguson creates a happy, relaxed atmosphere where many families can have dinner, one of Back Road’s many craft beers, and sing their hearts out onstage.

Ferguson has the gig well organized where people sign up in advance listing the name of the song they plan to sing. There are several online Karaoke platforms like Kara Fun, Singa, and YouTube where they list thousands of songs along with their words and music. Some of the all-time classic Karaoke songs are: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Don’t Stop Believin,” “I Will Survive,” and “My Way.” The system displays the lyrics on a screen, often changing color, highlighting, or featuring a moving icon to indicate the rhythm of the words. A wanna be singer selects the song(s) and emails them to Ferguson who puts them on his iPad for each singer to read as they perform. There are usually about 15 regulars who sign up and generally 20 to 25 people show up.

The crowd is warm and welcoming and very supportive of the singers. Singers range in age from about six to 80. There once was a 90-year-old up on stage. It’s a familiar setting. For example, they know that Joe Benett, one of the regulars, will always select a Billy Joel song to sing.

Another regular, Jessica Struble, a product compliance coordinator at Thor Labs in Newton, is delighted to be a part of the show. She comes with her six year old daughter, Skylar , who sings a solo as well as a duet with another child.

2021 was the fiftieth anniversary of the birth of Karaoke, the brainchild of Daisuke Inoue in Japan in 1971. It has become an international pastime all around the world and it’s easy to see why. It provides fun, encourages social interaction, and reduces stress. It also teaches stage presence, especially for the littlest ones. People look forward to Karaoke Night all month and Back Road Brewing is happy to provide this venue where people can relax and enjoy sharing this special moment creating community.