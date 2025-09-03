Readers and writers of all ages have lots of free events to choose from during the Milford Readers and Writers Festival weekend.

Friday Sept. 12 at the Pike County Library:

* 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. - N.Y. Times bestseller, New Yorker cartoonist, and Writer’s Digest Contributing Editor Bob Eckstein gives an entertaining, visual presentation on how to be more creative and productive plus discuss his new book “Inspired by Cats— writers and their mews(es)”

* 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. - Learn the right and wrong way to use AI as a writer and the ins and outs of using Substack. Carol McManus will guide writers and discuss the best tools for editing for spit-polishing their work.

* 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Learn about publishing your writing as well as editing, cover, formatting, book blurbs, retaining your rights, and even some tips on marketing from Judy Kentrus.

* 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Dana Bree will discuss Amazon keywords, categories, ISBN numbers, pricing, ads, customer reviews, cover design, and when to hire a professional.

Saturday, Sept. 13

* 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (downstairs at the Pike County Library) - “Zen and Now” by Michelle Oram and illustrated by Marianne Orlando is an introduction to meditation for ages 3-7. The reading will include a how-to set up your own Zen special peaceful place from an art page in the book. Open to young and old.

* 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (downstairs at the Pike County Library) - Camera operator and journalist Ryan Balton will discuss how aspiring young journalists can best develop their passion.

* 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church - Learn about the styles of utopia/dystopia genre-writing and explore how the concept may be ideal for some and a horror show for others. The panel of four includes three authors and a literary agent.

* 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church - Author David Hicks and playwright Matthew Hinton discuss the motivation and strategies behind the writing of his three autobiographical books, and how, in each case, truth-telling and vulnerability won out over “the demands of the market.”

* 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Dimmick Inn - The sci-fi panelists along with invited guest authors will read from their works and beverages will be offered. Cash bar for beer and cocktails. For adults 18 +.

Sunday, Sept. 14

* 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (downstairs at the Pike County Library) - Children’s author Matt Myklusch shares how his drawings between the ages 8 to 12 led to his first graphic novel later in life, “The Blood of Kings” published by Simon & Schuster. This is for anyone dreaming of creating a graphic novel, young or old.

*11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (upstairs at the Pike County Library) - Join psychic/mediums Richard Moschella and Jacqui Geary-Santacross on the healing power of mediumship. Moderated by Jennifer Zeigler.

*12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (downstairs at the Pike County Library) - Filmmaker Joseph Lingad will show the 35-minute film-festival favorite “Don’t Look Away” before sharing with the audience the documentary’s raw first-draft script and explaining how he got from A to X.

*12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (upstairs at the Pike County Library) - The focus is writing crossover genres. From tips on mastering multiple tones to insights on marketing hybrid stories, this conversation offers valuable guidance for writers wanting to break free of the literary norms.

* 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (upstairs at the Pike County Library) - Learn the inside story of Action Park, the most notorious amusement park of the ’80s, from Andy Mulvihill, whose memoir is guaranteed to be the most outrageous story of the summer. With moderator Jennifer Zeigler.

*11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church - Author Richard C. Morais, Foliofina publisher Marta Hallett, and moderator John DiLeo will share the unlikely story of how the lush coffee table book with photos of nighttime Milford came about, and answer questions about locations, effects, and purpose.

*12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church - Author David Hicks discusses with playwright Matthew Hinton the motivation and strategies behind the writing of his three autobiographical books, and how, in each case, truth-telling and vulnerability won out over “the demands of the market.”

* 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church - Chuck O’Neil, Milford Poet Laureate, with panelists Erica Fabri and Joseph Fuqua will discuss how to use poetic imagery and technique to lift the writing you do routinely at work and in business or in a novel.

* 11 a.m. - Grey Towers Heritage Association hosts author A.J. Schenkman for a reading and discussion of his children’s book, Franklin’s Trees at the Grey Towers Pool Terrace (behind the mansion). This book introduces children to FDR’s love of nature and the creation of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). For ages 6-12.

Log onto https://milfordreadersandwriters.com/about-the-festival/ for more details.