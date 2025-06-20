Museum extends hours for summer

The Pike County Historical Society and Museum (The Columns) is now open five days a week.

Located at 608 Broad St., the museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 1904 home which the historical society and museum call home was built by architect Charles Fall of Hoboken, N.J. for Jersey City politician and race track owner Dennis McLaughlin. He spent time in Milford from 1904 through 1911 and enjoyed retreating to his “little house in the country.”

Of interest in the architecture of the home are the many different styles used by the builder, incorporating columns and pocket doors, beautiful stained glass, ornate fireplaces and even eight carved cherubs on the second floor, one for each of his children.

While the house itself is worth a visit, there are two floors of exhibits and a completely restored 1850’s stagecoach as well. Also on display is a large American flag which was used as decoration in Ford’s Theatre in Washington DC the night President Abraham Lincoln was shot. Stained with our 16th President’s blood, The Lincoln Flag is a poignant reminder of one our nation’s most tragic events.

Other exhibits showcase the people of Pike County such as Smoky Joe Wood (a Boston Red Sox pitcher who got his nickname from the velocity of his fastball) and Father Francis Craft (the liaison at the Battle of Wounded Knee), just to name two.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Members are free. For more information, log onto www.pikehistorical.org.