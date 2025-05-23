National Park Service Ready to Welcome Summer Visitors

Employees of the 70,000-acre national recreation area that spans the Delaware River are prepared for another intense season.

In 2024, it was the 20th most visited national park/recreation area in the county with more than four million visits.

“Summer sees a significant increase in visitation compared to any other season,” says Eric Linaris, Chief Law Enforcement Ranger. “All visitors must plan ahead, pack their patience, and be prepared with a backup activity. By doing so, visitors can enjoy their time instead of being frustrated when the park is busy.” Learn how to Plan Like a Park Ranger by visiting the park’s website for tips.

Visit the park website at www.nps.gov/dewa; and follow the park on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/DelWaterGapNPS; or call the information desk at (570) 426-2452 during open hours.

The Bushkill Meeting Center information desk and visitor center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday through Monday starting Friday, May 23.

The website includes information on accessible facilities, including on the approximately 150 miles of trails in the park. The trail system includes 28 miles of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. Both experienced and novice hikers are advised to visit the park website for maps of, directions to, and information on hiking trails.

Some trails, including waterfall trails and the trails to the tops of Mt. Tammany and Mt. Minsi, are very busy and are crowded on weekends. Parking areas for popular trails often fill very early in the day during the busy summer season. Rangers suggest visitors arrive early and have a few backup activities planned for different destinations in the park in case the area they would like to visit is already at capacity when they arrive.

Boat launches are available at Milford Beach, Dingmans Access, Bushkill Access, Smithfield Beach, and Kittatinny Point. Swim areas are open at Milford Beach and Smithfield Beach. A $10 per car fee is charged severn days a week. Annual passes are available for $45. Call the visitor information desk at (570) 426–2452 for information on where passes can be purchased.

The park operates three beaches: Milford and Smithfield Beaches in Pennsylvania and Turtle Beach in New Jersey. Beaches are not staffed with lifeguards and life jackets are recommended for everyone entering the water. They are available for loan at no cost at each of the beaches, or visitors can bring their own. Beaches are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Motorboat launches are available at Kittatinny Point, Poxono, Smithfield Beach, Bushkill Access, Dingmans Ferry Access, and Milford Beach. Swimming is prohibited at all boat launches.

The hand-launch access at Cadoo Recreation Site in New Jersey will be open Monday morning through Friday evening and is closed on weekends. There is no charge to use the access.

Visitors can use the park website for a list of businesses in the area that rent canoes, kayaks, tubes, and rafts. Transportation is provided.

Free shuttle services are available for paddlers on Saturdays and Sundays during summer by Monroe County Transit Authority’s River Runner shuttle. For more information, visit www.gomcta.com/trip.

Park rangers remind visitors to always wear a properly fitted and fastened US Coast Guard-approved lifejacket when on or near the water. Lifejackets must be worn by children 12 and under while aboard any vessel. Lifejackets save lives, but they only work if they are worn and worn properly.

Go for a Ride... or a Drive:

The McDade Trail in Pennsylvania is the only trail in the park where bikes are permitted. There are scenic drives throughout the park, but check the website for updates on planned construction, road work and road closures.

The park works in partnership with several not-for-profit and volunteer organizations which offer a variety of programs and services for the pubic. Thanks to these park partners, visitors can visit and tour historic buildings, learn about nature, practice outdoor adventure skills, or learn a fine craft. Visit Partners -- Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area (US National Park Service) for more information, including hours and programs.

Partner and volunteer operated sites in the park include: · Mohican Outdoor Center (which now offers live music on some weekends), Pocono Environmental Education Center, Peters Valley School of Craft, Foster-Armstrong House and Nelden-Roberts Stonehouse, Walpack Center and Van Campen Inn and Montague Grange.

Pitch a Tent

For camping in the recreation area, reservations are needed well in advance as campsites and campgrounds are in high demand during the summer months. A complete list of campgrounds, river campsites, and regulations is available on the park’s website.

Dingmans Campground is located on the banks of the Delaware River and offers tent and RV sites. For more information or to make a reservation, visit their website at DingmansCampground.com or call (570) 828-1551.

Backpacking on the Appalachian Trail is permitted only for thru hikers on one-way hikes with extended mileage, in accordance with park regulations.

There are three different options for camping along the nearly 40-mile stretch of the Middle Delaware National Scenic and Recreational River within the park. Reservations are required to use these sites, and there is a camping fee in addition to any parking fees that may apply. To make a reservation and pay the camping fee go to Recreation.gov or call (877) 444-6777 prior to arriving in the park. Reservations cannot be made in person.

Primitive river campsites are available by reservation to those on extended river trips in accordance with park regulations. These sites are for single night stays and only accessible from the river. There is no vehicle or trail access to these sites. The cost per site per night is $16. Reservations are made by selecting a river zone, then choosing an individual site upon arrival.

Valley View and Rivers Bend Group Campsites are available by reservation at a cost of $100/night with a limit of 25 people per site. These sites are accessible from the river and by vehicle.

Alosa River Campsites are accessible only from the river and allow campers to reserve a specific site rather than a zone. There are six individual campsites at this location.

Pick a Place to Picnic

Picnicking and baregecuing are allowed but grills are not provided anywhere in the park. Visitors may bring their own grill to one of the following designated picnic areas: Milford Beach, Smithfield Beach, Turtle Beach, Toms Creek Picnic Area, Bushkill General Store Picnic Area, and Hialeah Picnic Area. These sites are in high demand and fill quickly. Park Rangers recommend that visitors pack food that does not need to be cooked prior to consumption in case sites that allow grills and other cooking devices are already full when they arrive.

Pack it in, Pack it out

]Most areas are “carry in/carry out.” That means visitors should take all food scraps, trash, and other waste home with them when they leave so that wild animals are less attracted to these areas.

To protect park resources, including wildlife, and to reduce trash, picnicking and food preparation and consumption are prohibited at the following areas: George W. Childs Park; Raymondskill Creek, Trails, and parking areas, from the park boundary to the confluence of the Delaware River, including Hackers Falls and Trail; Point of Gap overlook parking area and riverbank along Route 611; Van Campens Glen; Riverview Trailhead parking area for the McDade Recreational Trail on River Road; and Karamac Trail and riverbank

Watch Water... Fall

Because of the unique geography and geology of the area, the park boasts several stunning waterfalls that are free to visit. From water rushing over a steep cliff to rambling streams with gentle cascades, there is a waterfall for everyone. Waterfalls are among the most popular and busiest destinations in the park, especially on summer weekends when visitation swells. For the best experience, visit on a weekday, early in the morning, or at twilight.

To protect park visitors and resources, including wildlife, picnicking is not allowed at any of the waterfall areas and visitors are expected to take everything they brought in back home with them when they leave. Swimming is prohibited within 50 feet upstream from the top of all waterfalls and in other areas as posted.

Dingmans Falls: The access roads, visitor center, and trail are closed to all traffic, including vehicle, pedestrian, and cyclist due to a bridge replacement project and trail repairs.

Raymondskill Falls Trail is open daily during daylight hours. Swimming is prohibited.

George W. Childs Park Trail is open during daylight hours. Swimming is prohibited.

Buttermilk Falls: Mountain Road in New Jersey is open to vehicles from the Walpack Cemetery to the Three Bridges area within the Flatbrook-Roy Wildlife Management Area (WMA). It remains closed at the southern end within the WMA. The Walpack Bridge is closed due to structural damage. The Buttermilk Falls trail and area can be accessed from Struble Road in Stokes State Forest.

The parking areas for these trails are very limited, so arrive early and be prepared with a backup plan in case the parking is full. Roadside parking is prohibited.