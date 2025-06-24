’Odd couple’ films begin July 3

The new season of Retro Cinema at the Tusten Theatre, a monthly cinematic celebration, begins Thursday July 3 and runs through early November. This year’s theme is ‘Odd Couples’ and there a quite a few unusual duos to enjoy.

Not every movie about a duo is a love story and in this year’s Retro Cinema line up, multi-generational relationships, multi-species relationships, classic frenemies, and the mother of all sibling dustups are all explored.

Up first is the ultimate May-December romance film “Harold and Maude” (1971). Nominated for two Academy Awards and featuring original music by Cat Stevens, Harold & Maude is one of the defining cult films of the 1970s. This romantic dark comedy tells the story of Harold Chasen (Bud Cort), a young man obsessed with death, and 79-year-old Maude (Ruth Gordon), who is determined to live life to the fullest. A seemingly unlikely duo, they are two people who deeply understand one another and whose friendship blossoms into something more.

Additional Retro Cinema films are “Pete’s Dragon” (Aug. 2), Laurel & Hardy (double feature on Aug. 7), “The Defiant Ones” (Sept. 4), “The Fly” (Oct. 16), and “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” (Nov. 6).

Screenings take place at the Tusten Theatre, 210 Bridge St. in Narrowsburg, N.Y. The box office/concession opens 30 minutes before showtime.

Tickets are $15 and include a complimentary beverage. They can be purchased online at delawarevalleyartsalliance.org.