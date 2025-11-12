‘Our Town’ with some new twists

Opening night of Thornton Wilder’s play ”Our Town” on Nov. 7 at the Milford Theater was a surprise for many.

It’s is one of the most performed theater pieces of all time. Translated into 80 languages, It is said that every day on this planet, the words of Wilder’s play are performed before an audience. And yet, in this production, Director Joseph Fuqua has injected some interesting interpretations into many of the scenes to make this play, written in 1938, relevant and meaningful today. For example, he added an assistant stage manager role to the main stage manager’s (narrator) role. He also embedded two actors into the audience to interact with the stage actors. Finally, in the last scene, as Emily is looking back on her life in Grover’s Corners, Fuqua made some creative innovations which can’t be revealed without being spoilers.

Thorton Wilder called the play his favorite of all his works, but complained that it was rarely done right, insisting that it “Should be performed without sentimentality or ponderousness – simply dryly and sincerely.” Fuqua has done just that.

One audience member called it a “stunning visual experience.” Another said it was inventive and a fresh take. Milford resident, William Coleman commented on Facebook, “I’ve seen it twice! Absolutely wonderful production, highly recommended, a perfect evening. “

“Our Town” presents the small town of Grover’s Corners in three acts: “Daily Life,” “Love and Marriage,” and “Death and Eternity.” The play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children, George Gibbs and Emily Webb, fall in love, get married, and eventually die in one of the most famous scenes in American theater.

The story of this young couple growing up in the 1900’s Grovers’ Corners transcends different cultures and speaks to the heart of community and human existence.

“That is why I particularly wanted to bring this play to Milford,” Beth O’Neil, Milford Theater’s Artistic Director, said, “especially in the times we are living in, because it brings us all together. It shows our common humanity and points out our similarities which bind us together, not differences which set us apart.”

The main message of “Our Town” is to appreciate the present moment and the simple, everyday details of life, which are often overlooked until they are gone.

Emily’s most famous line is, ”Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it, every day, every minute?”

The notable thing about “Our Town” is that it uses the mundane everyday life to demonstrate far-reaching philosophical wisdom.

There are still three more performances at the Milford Theater: Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2 p. m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, call (570) 300-5990. The theater is located at 114 E. Catharine St.