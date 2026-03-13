Port Jervis Invitational Art Exhibit returns this month

The second annual Port Jervis Invitational Art Exhibit will be holding an opening reception, free to the public, at the R.H. Smith Mercantile Building, 22 Jersey Avenue in Port Jervis, on Saturday, March 28, from 5-8 p.m. Sponsored by Port Jervis Arts, the exhibition will feature the work of five outstanding artists who live or work in the tristate area: Sean Addy, Bob Barnette, Wendy Kaplan-Friend, Kat Hamilton and Teddi Zelle.

Kat Hamilton is a fine artist, illustrator, and owner of Harikoa Art Supply based in New York. Her work explores chance, movement, and the joyful spontaneity of the inner child. Using bold color, expressive brushstrokes, and contrasting elements, she creates mixed media pieces that reflect life’s layered and unpredictable beauty. Her work is currently on view at Awakening NY and UpFront Exhibition Space in Port Jervis.

Bob Barnett is a painter who lives in NYC and Sussex County. The textures that make up our environment have always fascinated him. His works explore those textures through the layering of encaustic wax, sumi ink, oil pigments and natural fibers. He won top honors at the International Encaustic Artist’s exhibit in Cooperstown and has worked as a scenic artist in film and television.



The exhibit will continue to be open Saturdays and Sundays at R.H. Smith Mercantile, 22 Jersey Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through April 25 and also by appointment. The unique and dramatic setting itself becomes a notable part of the artistic experience. For information, call 917-494-7754.