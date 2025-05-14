Regional Authors Book Fair set

Carol McManus and Brian Carso, co-chairs of the Milford Readers and Writers Book Fair, responded to requests from local authors for a fair of their own.

It will be held on July 26 at the Pike County Public Library in Milford.

Area authors will meet the public, sell and sign books and read from their work.

Those who participated in the regional author event last year, have already heard from Jen Plaza. For others, she can be contacted at jcplazaauthor@gmail.com>. Authors will need to contact her to reserve a place at the festival.

In addition, the book fair is announcing the first Regional Authors Awards program for published authors. The deadline for submission is June 10. The four winners will be honored at the Milford Theater on Saturday, Sept. 13, during the Readers and Writers Book fair.

Flyers are available from Plaza with all the details for the local authors event and contest.