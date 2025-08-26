‘Spiritualism at Grey Towers’ presentation

“Spiritualism at Grey Towers,” will be held on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Darrell Berger, M.Div., will lead the presentation about Grey Towers and spiritualism, its origins, Gifford Pinchot’s 20-year relationship with fiancée Laura Houghteling after her untimely death, and the significance of the contents of a blue Tiffany box.

Mary and James Pinchot built Grey Towers, their ancestral home, in Milford in 1886. Their son, Gifford, was a two-term governor, first Chief of the U.S. Forest Service, and is considered the father of American conservation. Books on spiritualism were found in the Pinchot library at their home.

The American story of spiritualism begins in the Finger Lakes region with a belief in the oneness of God, the afterlife, and the importance of living a good life via spiritual growth and dedication to community. “It had a profound effect on Gifford Pinchot’s commitment to public service and conservation,” Don Allen, Grey Towers Heritage Association (GTHA) board member and event co-chair, said.

This form of spiritualism, to which Gifford adhered, also posits that people may maintain a connection with the dead. His diary writings over a 20-year period indicate that he communicated regularly with Laura Houghteling after her death from tuberculosis, shortly after they were engaged to be married. Gifford never visited her grave and never grieved Laura because, it can be surmised, she was with him for those 20 years - or perhaps always.

The event, held at 151 Grey Towers Drive in Milford, will be held rain or shine and is offered to GTHA members for free and $10 to non-members. For membership information and tickets to the event, log onto www.greytowers.org/events.