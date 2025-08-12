The Marianne Solivan Quartet at Grey Towers

Kindred Spirits Arts Programs (KSAP) will present the Marianne Solivan Quartet on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m.at Grey Towers National Historic Site, 151 Grey Towers Drive, in Milford.

Solivan, an acclaimed jazz singer, and her trio will offer a varied repertoire from American classics to Latin rhythms. Joining her will be pianist Brandon McCune, bassist Steve Wood, and drummer Jay Sawyer.

”Marianne joined jazz guitarist Roni Ben-Hur last fall at Delaware Valley High School. They performed and coached students in music technique. She demonstrated amazing qualities in her voice, impressive musicianship and stage presence,” said Yosef Feigelson, KSAP Artistic Director and co-founder. “She developed a wonderful rapport with the students. We are thrilled to invite her back for what promises to be an enchanted evening.”

Tickets are $25 and are being sold at the door and online at https://shorturl.at/HttTY, or in person at Broad & Pear Gifts, 216 Broad St. in Milford. Space is limited. Please buy tickets early.

KSAP is a not-for-profit organization of volunteers that in addition to concerts, arranges educational enrichment programs for area students. For more information, log onto kindredspiritsarts.org or email kindredspir@yahoo.com.