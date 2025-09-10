Titanic dinner, discussion at the Columns Museum

Writing in true crime, maritime history and cruise thrillers occupies most of Ken Rossignol’s time. As a maritime history speaker, Rossignol enjoys meeting audiences around the world and discussing the original news stories of the sinking of the RMS Titanic and other maritime history topics.

In recent years Rossignol has appeared on dozens of ships in the Pacific, Atlantic, Mediterranean and Caribbean discussing the stories of the heroes of the Titanic, the explorations of the new world voyagers, the Bermuda Triangle and the history of piracy. Rossignol has appeared on Good Morning America, ABC 20/20; ABC World News Tonight and in a 2012 production of Discovery Channel Investigation Motives & Murders Series, “A Body in the Bay.”

Rossignol is the author of “Titanic 1912,” a critically acclaimed book which compiles the original facts and details of the Titanic disaster from the newspapers of the world including how the survivors were saved and about the heroes of the night who sacrificed their own lives so that others may live. The story of the heroes and the wonderful new wireless device that was so critical in saving lives as well as startling details of a fire onboard the Titanic which had been burning since the ship left port in Southampton. These details and others were on the front pages of great newspapers beginning hours after the ship sank.

The U.S. Senate convened a hearing three days following the plunge to the ocean floor by the greatest ship ever built to that day. Why did Capt. Smith ignore warnings of ice fields ahead? Why were there only enough lifeboats for one-third of the passengers? Was the ship speeding?

Join Rossignol on Sunday Oct. 5 to find out. The program begins at 3 p.m. in the Foundation Room in The Columns Museum, located at 608 Broad St. in Milford.

Tickets are $75. Please reserve them by calling (570) 296-8126 or purchase online at www.pikehistorical.org.

Limited signed copies of the book will be available for an additional $25 at the event. To reserve one, email pikemuse@ptd.net.

A three-course selection derived from the original menus offered aboard the Titanic that fateful day will be served, prepared by local chefs and bakers from On the Run Catering and Grandma Goldsack’s Bakery and a few other chef’s du jour. The Titanic’s oddest foods have become artifacts in themselves. What seems odd to us today was not necessarily so in 1912. The Edwardian era prized variety, novelty, and the display of wealth through unusual and imported ingredients. Jellied eels, sweet breads, and turtle soup may push today’s boundaries of what is considered palatable. But there won’t be any of that served - and don’t expect an Iceberg Salad either.