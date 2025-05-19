Tribute to Patsy Cline coming to the Milford Theater

“Walkin’ After Midnight: A Patsy Cline Tribute” retrospective starring renown Broadway star and tribute artist, Carter Calvert, will be coming to the Milford Theater on May 31 at 8 p.m.

Calvert’s repertory includes songs of several other artists, she and her husband (Roger Cohen, a drummer) performed 100 years of Broadway on Broadway.

They have also performed concerts all over the country in regional theaters.

Yet, despite that, Calvert says, “Singing Patsy Cline’s music is one of my greatest joys.”

She fell in love with Cline’s music when she was seven years old, after listening to tapes that her dad brought home.

Patsy Cline has been cited in both country and pop music as of one of the greatest vocalists of all-time. Her voice has also been called “haunting”, “powerful”, and “emotional.”

Since her death in a plane crash in 1963, she has been hailed as one of the most influential performers of various styles and genres. She was seen as a forerunner for women in country music, being among the first to sell records and headline concerts. In 1973, she became the first female performer to be inducted posthumously into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She has been portrayed in documentaries and stage shows; the most famous entitled “Always...Patsy Cline.”

Carter Calvert played the title character in this show opposite Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers and has gained rave revues and triumphant accolades for her heartfelt portrayal of Cline. The New York Times wrote, Carter Calvert effervesces: her voice echoes chimes in the night” and “Her smoldering grip on “Fever” is positively dangerous.” She is very excited to be coming to the Milford Theater. “It looks like such a sweet, adorable town.”

The show promises to be a lot of fun. Calvert connects totally with the audience and tells a little bit about each song. There will be a meet and greet at the end of the show and people can buy merch. She says her band is amazing and they all have fun together. The musical director of the band is Cohen, who also plays the drums and guitar.

The bass player is Jim Donica, and the pianist is Eugene Gwozdz.

They are totally in sync with her. Among other songs, Calvert will be singing” Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” ”She’s Got You,” and , of course, “Walkin’ After Midnight.”

Patsy Cline has this quote on her tombstone, “Death cannot kill what never dies: love”

There will be plenty of love for her and her music at this show at the Milford Theater. Calvert says, “Be prepared to have a lot of fun.” For more information about Carter Calvert, go to:

. www.cartercalvert.com

####