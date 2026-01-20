Winter Lunch & Learn series

Grey Towers Heritage Association will host four monthly lunch and learns this season from Jan. 24 through April 18, all focusing on the Pichot legacy of conservation and America’s 250th birthday.

The series begins with “The Pinchot Legacy in Pike County - Past, Present, and the Path to America 250” on Jan. 24. Join the U.S. Forest Service and the Grey Towers Heritage Association for a special Lunch & Learn (free for members) celebrating the Pinchot family legacy and its profound influence on both Pike County and the nation. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, this program highlights why the story of the Pinchot family and the conservation movement they helped build remains essential to understanding the American identity.

“Our guests will experience a rich historical narrative through the lens of Grey Towers, the birthplace of American conservation,” said Jared Simister of the U.S. Forest Service, which oversees Grey Towers National Historic Site. “We will also discuss the conservation legacy of Gifford Pinchot, the first Chief of the U.S. Forest Service, whose partnerships with President Theodore Roosevelt, and other notable figures, transformed how America manages public lands.”

”Building on Pinchot’s national legacy, we’ll explore how the Pinchot family also shaped Milford’s civic culture, championing community, stewardship, and public service as core American values since the earliest days of our country,” said Jeff McQuaid, President of the Grey Towers Heritage Association.

The event will also feature a forward-looking conversation about how this legacy continues to guide today’s conservation efforts, youth education, volunteer engagement, and community partnerships ensuring a vibrant future as the nation prepares to commemorate America 250.

Other scheduled Lunch & Learns are “The Gardens of Grey Towers – The Past and Projecting Forward” on Feb. 21; “Olmsted and Pinchot – A Partnership that Shaped America’s Landscapes” on March 14; and “The Music and Stories of Pennsylvania’s Past” on April 18.

The Lunch & Learns take place at Forest Hall, 214 Broad St. in Milford with the exception of the April 18 event, whose location will be announced this winter.

Tickets for the Jan. 24 event are free for members, $15 for non-members, and $5 for students. Subsequent events are $15 for members, $20 for the general public, and $10 for students. Guests are welcome at 11:00 a.m. and programs start promptly at 11:30 a.m., with a light lunch offered after the presentation.

Tickets may be purchased at at https://shorturl.at/Q67SU or, if space allows, at the event.

Please note the lecture space at Forest Hall is only accessible via a one-flight staircase. There is no elevator or ramp access available at this time.

GTHA is dedicated to supporting the Forest Service in conservation efforts and building community through a wide array of events, mansion/museum tours and historic preservation. For more information, log onto greytowers.org.

For more information about this press release, email Will Voelkel at wvoelkel@gmail.com.