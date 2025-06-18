Zane Grey Festival on July 12

The Upper Delaware Scenic & Recreational River, and the Zane Grey’s West Society will host the 19th Annual Zane Grey Festival on the grounds of Zane Grey Museum in Lackawaxen, Pa. from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

The Festival is about fun for the entire family with many activities and events for children and adults throughout the day including:

* Staff from Steamtown National Historic Site will demonstrate the “Ring of Fire”.

* Craft activities available for children of all ages along with a children’s scavenger hunt.

* Primitive skills, weaving, and 19th Century wood working demonstrations.

* “National Parks on Air” hosted by the Wayne County Radio Amateur Radio Club.

* Free popcorn for visitors courtesy of the Honesdale National Bank.

Zane Grey’s legacy of literature and sportsmanship lives on in Lackawaxen. Come join the fun, learn more about the Western novelist from Lackawaxen, and check out his books in the new Little Free Library.

Honesdale’s own “Burger Shack” will be serving their signature gourmet hamburgers, hotdogs, pulled pork, French fries, macaroni and cheese, ice cold drinks and more. Cash only please (an ATM is located down the road at Honesdale National Bank).

The Zane Grey Museum is located at 135 Scenic Drive in Lackawaxen.

For more information, email upde_interpretation@nps.gov.