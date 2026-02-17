2-part parenting workshop

Are you a parent seeking to strengthen your relationship with your child and refine your parenting style? The two-part workshop, “Discipline is Not a Dirty Word,” designed to empower parents with insights into childhood development, will be held Feb. 28 and March 14, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Middletown Parks and Recreation Center, 393 County Road 78 in Middletown.

“Discipline is Not a Dirty Word” provides a supportive environment where parents can explore effective communication strategies, develop skills of connection and learn ways to sustain healthy parent/child dynamics. Facilitators will guide participants through the complexities of childhood behavior and help them learn ways to demonstrate and encourage self-regulation.

The workshop is priced at $40 for both sessions. However, to ensure accessibility for all, we offer a no-cost solidarity fee option. Registration is required to secure your spot in this transformative experience.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow parents and expand your understanding of positive parenting techniques. To register, log onto https://bit.ly/4rbkM04 or contact Chloe Vital at pcv29@cornell.edu for more information.