Banners up around town

Paint the Town, Hawley iannounces that 34 art banners are hung along Main Avenue and side streets of Hawley.

The group hopes the public will enjoy these colorful additions of artwork by regional artists.

The 2025 banner artists are: Catiebelle Bulmer, Jill Carletti, Barbara Carpenito, Tom Holmes, Rich Klein, Lilli Millon, Adam Parkes, Michael Seiden, Ellen Silberlicht, Connor Simon, Raul Vega and Kathe Williams. Our 2024 banner artists were Deborah Hussung, Rip Bodman, Diane M Lyons Stout, Sondra Brooks, Bozena Janiszewski, Linda Murphy, Heather Lockwood, Lauren Kuhn, Shaun Walsh, Rachel Sebelist, Deanna Lamour, Barbara Morcerf, George Penyak, Thomas Colbert, Susan McClellan, Alison Warnock, Sue Stephan Foster, Judith Bodman, Erica Hart, Colleen Campbell, Victoria Sanok, Claire Shickora, Nancy Palubniak.

Images of the original art and information about these talented artists are online at www.waynecountyartsalliance.org/paint-the-town-hawley/.

Paint the Town, Hawley is led by the Wayne County Arts Alliance in collaboration with the Downtown Hawley Partnership and the Foundation for Harmony Presents. The banners bedecked with the images of original artwork are displayed on poles along Main Avenue and side streets in Hawley, creating a dazzling art trail. The alliance thanks project manager Kate Hayes and other leaders of the group for bringing this project to life.