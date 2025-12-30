Be prepared for winter storms

As one winter storm that included heavy snow, ice, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures already hit the area this season, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is urging residents to prepare now for potential power outages and to take steps to stay safe during severe winter weather.

The PUC encourages consumers to keep the following safety tips in mind before and during winter storms:

Plan Ahead - Keep flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food, and any necessary medications readily available.

Charge Up - Fully charge cell phones, medical devices, and other essential electronics in advance of the storm.

Stay Informed - Monitor weather forecasts and utility updates through local news outlets, official social media channels, and emergency alerts.

Report Issues - Let your utility company know about power problems or downed power lines. Always assume downed lines are energized and stay far away.

If a winter storm causes a power outage, the PUC encourages residents to:

Report Outages - Call your electric utility’s outage hotline or use its online outage-reporting system. Do not assume the utility already knows about your outage.

Stay Clear of Downed Lines - Never touch or approach fallen power lines and stay away from puddles or objects that may be in contact with them.

Do Not Clear Debris Near Lines - Do not attempt to remove trees or limbs tangled in power lines. Leave that work to trained utility crews.

Use 9-1-1 Appropriately - Do not call 9-1-1 to report power outages. Reserve emergency services for life-threatening situations. If you see a downed power line causing a dangerous situation, immediately contact your utility and call 9-1-1.

While crews work to restore service, households should:

Use Safe Lighting - Rely on flashlights or battery-operated lanterns instead of candles to reduce fire risk.

Protect Appliances - Turn off lights and unplug sensitive electronics. Leave one light on so you know when power has been restored and wait at least 15 minutes after the power is back on before turning other appliances on.

Operate Generators Properly - Run generators outdoors only and connect devices directly to the generator – not to your home’s wiring – to protect utility workers, and keep generators away from windows and doors or enclosed spaces to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Be a good neighbor - Look in on elderly neighbors or those with medical or mobility needs who may require additional assistance during extended outages.

Utilities across Pennsylvania are activating their winter storm response plans, which may include:

* Pre-positioning crews and equipment to respond quickly to outages.

* Increasing staffing levels and system monitoring ahead of severe weather.

* Enhancing coordination with local emergency management officials.

* Maintaining close communication with the PUC, the Governor’s Office, and other state agencies.

For additional winter safety information and updates, log onto www.puc.pa.gov or search for the “Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission” or “PA PUC” on social media.